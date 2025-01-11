MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $331.23 and last traded at $338.55. Approximately 5,218,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 19,840,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of -155.63 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.30.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($8.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,514.70. This represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

