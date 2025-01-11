Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Shares Up 10.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). 1,414,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 62,309,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Mila Resources Trading Down 10.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.50.

Mila Resources Company Profile

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

