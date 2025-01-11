Morpho Trading Down 16.8% This Week (MORPHO)

Morpho (MORPHO) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Morpho has a total market cap of $466.12 million and approximately $58.67 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Morpho has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Morpho token can now be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00002972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94,297.20 or 0.99684637 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,395.97 or 0.98731924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Morpho Profile

Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,780,900 tokens. Morpho’s official website is morpho.org. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs.

Morpho Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 165,775,626.55908585 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 2.70802226 USD and is down -8.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $63,004,846.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

