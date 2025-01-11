Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 15.7% – Time to Sell?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 15.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.70. 4,893,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,410,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

