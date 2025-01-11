Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 41,000 shares trading hands.
Nascent Biotech Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
About Nascent Biotech
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nascent Biotech
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Defense Stocks Gaining From Budget and Interest Rate Pressures
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks Set to Thrive in This Winter’s Freeze
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Bullish on Athleisure? Here’s Why Lululemon Stock Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.