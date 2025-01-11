Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on agilon health from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on agilon health from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.98.

AGL stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. agilon health has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $997.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.53.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other agilon health news, Director Karen Mcloughlin acquired 25,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,965.20. This trade represents a 51.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Mckenzie bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,007.32. The trade was a 32.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,100. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank bought a new position in agilon health during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in agilon health during the third quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at $99,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

