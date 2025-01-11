Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.55. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 88,424 shares.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 33.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 210,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

