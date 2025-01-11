Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 1,624 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Nikon Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Featured Stories

