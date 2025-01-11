North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,925.98 ($47.94) and traded as low as GBX 3,600 ($43.96). North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 3,639.71 ($44.44), with a volume of 13,586 shares trading hands.
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of £480.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22,625.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,774.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,923.52.
Insider Activity at North Atlantic Smaller Cos
In other news, insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,842 ($46.91) per share, with a total value of £15,368 ($18,764.35). 40.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About North Atlantic Smaller Cos
NASCIT is a special situations investment trust dedicated to a long-term capital appreciation objective, to achieve positive absolute returns for shareholders with low correlation to the overall market.
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC ('NASCIT') targets capital appreciation for its shareholders through investing primarily in smaller cap public and unquoted companies.
