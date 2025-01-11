Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $8.27. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 68,448 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 2.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
