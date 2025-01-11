Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRSGet Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $8.27. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 68,448 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRS. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 619,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 179,819 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 838.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

