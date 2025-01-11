OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Shares Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.20. 10,238 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 6,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

