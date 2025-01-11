ORG Partners LLC Acquires 759 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 28,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in TJX Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,895 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its stake in TJX Companies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 5,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

TJX opened at $120.00 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.