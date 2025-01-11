ORG Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $50,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 32.7% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $295,000.

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $25.95 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

