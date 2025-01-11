ORG Partners LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,622,000 after purchasing an additional 508,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after buying an additional 852,183 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in RTX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after buying an additional 362,340 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,740,000 after buying an additional 408,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,347,000 after acquiring an additional 417,789 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $128.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.87.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

