ORG Partners LLC Makes New $527,000 Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 749,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH stock opened at $232.12 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $247.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,189 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $1,506,835.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,441 shares in the company, valued at $21,289,260.27. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,060. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,572 shares of company stock worth $6,145,209. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

