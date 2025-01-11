ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,070 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 298.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Ball by 598.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 334.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BALL stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Mizuho raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

