ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $33,000 in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,670,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after acquiring an additional 992,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TPG by 32.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,768,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,188,000 after purchasing an additional 922,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TPG by 14,739.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 597,972 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TPG by 902.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,352,000 after buying an additional 376,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TPG by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,710,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,161,000 after buying an additional 366,306 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TPG from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $72.98.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. TPG had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $855.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. TPG’s payout ratio is -447.06%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

