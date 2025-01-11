ORG Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,559,000 after purchasing an additional 82,107 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,791 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,538,000 after purchasing an additional 227,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,595,000 after purchasing an additional 85,393 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $108.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.58. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.36 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

