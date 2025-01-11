ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 215 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.87.

RTX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.