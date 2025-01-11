ORG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 561 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average of $82.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

