OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2,610.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 125.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 42.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of $591.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.14. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

