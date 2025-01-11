Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 19751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Down 1.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $493.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 87.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Palmer Square Capital BDC
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.