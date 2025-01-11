Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:PVLA opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.67. Palvella Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

In other Palvella Therapeutics news, Director George M. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,076.03. The trade was a 2.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

