Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Palvella Therapeutics
Palvella Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Palvella Therapeutics news, Director George M. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,076.03. The trade was a 2.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Palvella Therapeutics
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Palvella Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palvella Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.