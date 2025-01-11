PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,136 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in PAR Technology by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period.

NYSE:PAR opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -271.19 and a beta of 2.21. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAR. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

