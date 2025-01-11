Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $210.00 and last traded at $210.00. 177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.01.

Paul Mueller Stock Down 9.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.10 million, a P/E ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter.

Paul Mueller Announces Dividend

Paul Mueller Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Paul Mueller’s payout ratio is -32.17%.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

