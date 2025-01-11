PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.46 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 68.80 ($0.84). Approximately 125,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 193,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.84).

The company has a market capitalization of £52.00 million, a PE ratio of -1,196.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.42.

PCI-PAL provides organisations that engage with customers by phone with globally accessible cloud solutions, ensuring their conversations are PCI compliant and personal data is protected. Safeguarding reputations and trust.

Our vision is be the preferred solution provider that technology vendors globally turn to for achieving PCI compliance for payments by phone.

