Personalis’ (PSNL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday.

Personalis Stock Performance

PSNL stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.75. Personalis has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.31). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Personalis by 42.5% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 438.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

