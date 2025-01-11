Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.03 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.65 ($0.09). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

Petards Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.03. The company has a market cap of £4.94 million, a P/E ratio of -271.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Petards Group

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

