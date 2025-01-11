PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Shares Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.66. 11,569 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

