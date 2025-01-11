Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at $124,624,965.85. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,431.64. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE PM opened at $117.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.58. The company has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $134.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

