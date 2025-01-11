PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.16 and last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 138277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.