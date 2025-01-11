PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:PCN opened at $13.46 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks Set to Thrive in This Winter’s Freeze
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Bullish on Athleisure? Here’s Why Lululemon Stock Shines
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/06 – 01/10
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.