PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PCN opened at $13.46 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

