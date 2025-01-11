PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:PFN opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $7.76.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
