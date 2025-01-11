Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Major Shareholder Acquires $70,148.00 in Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) major shareholder David Nierenberg purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $70,148.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,441.54. This trade represents a 8.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
David Nierenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, David Nierenberg bought 4,740 shares of Potbelly stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $44,366.40.
Potbelly Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. Potbelly Co. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $271.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Potbelly
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.