Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.40 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 86.10 ($1.05), with a volume of 1961645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.08).
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHP. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.26) to GBX 110 ($1.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.73. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -70,000.00%.
Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.
