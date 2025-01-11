Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 17,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 10,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Prime Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Prime Mining Company Profile

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

