Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 17,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 10,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
Prime Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.
Prime Mining Company Profile
Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prime Mining
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Defense Stocks Gaining From Budget and Interest Rate Pressures
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks Set to Thrive in This Winter’s Freeze
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Bullish on Athleisure? Here’s Why Lululemon Stock Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.