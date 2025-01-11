Probe Gold (TSE:PRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Probe Gold (TSE:PRB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Probe Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Probe Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE PRB opened at C$1.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.77. Probe Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$2.01.

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec.

