Probe Gold (TSE:PRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Probe Gold (TSE:PRB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Probe Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Probe Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec.
