Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Argus raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.09.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $236.78 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $245.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.93. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 86.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 181.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

