Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Holdings Lifted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,914 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,269 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Rambus were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 207.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 58.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 44.6% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $314,853.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,619.80. The trade was a 15.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Rambus Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $56.23 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

