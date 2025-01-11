Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.02 and traded as low as $8.30. Redeia Corporación shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 107,030 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Redeia Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Redeia Corporación from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Redeia Corporación Trading Down 2.7 %

Redeia Corporación Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.1053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th.

Redeia Corporación Company Profile

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

