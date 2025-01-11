Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.02 and traded as low as $8.30. Redeia Corporación shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 107,030 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Redeia Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Redeia Corporación from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
View Our Latest Research Report on RDEIY
Redeia Corporación Trading Down 2.7 %
Redeia Corporación Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.1053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th.
Redeia Corporación Company Profile
Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Redeia Corporación
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Defense Stocks Gaining From Budget and Interest Rate Pressures
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks Set to Thrive in This Winter’s Freeze
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Bullish on Athleisure? Here’s Why Lululemon Stock Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Redeia Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redeia Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.