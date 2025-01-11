Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

REED opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.90. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

