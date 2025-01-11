Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 807.18 ($9.86) and last traded at GBX 801 ($9.78). 686,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 275,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 798 ($9.74).

Renewi Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £641.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,782.22, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 725.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 677.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34.

About Renewi

Renewi is a leading international waste to product company that gives new life to used materials. The company employs 7,000 people working out of 174 operating sites across Europe. A market leader in Benelux, Renewi uses innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into secondary raw materials including paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy.

