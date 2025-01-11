Research Analysts Set Expectations for EOSE FY2026 Earnings

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year. The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.90.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

