Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.