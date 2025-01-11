RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,927.86 ($23.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,960 ($23.93). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,960 ($23.93), with a volume of 356,213 shares changing hands.

RIT Capital Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,927.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,869.78. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Helena Coles purchased 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,996 ($24.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.92 ($24,419.93). 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

