RMR Wealth Builders Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,045 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,443 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $105,920,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $98,222,000. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,890,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $87.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $91.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

