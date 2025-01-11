RMR Wealth Builders Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 832,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.3 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,203,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $164.30 and a 12 month high of $254.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.25. The company has a market capitalization of $675.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

