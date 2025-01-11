RMR Wealth Builders Sells 141 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Eaton were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,590,000 after buying an additional 1,629,856 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,959,000 after buying an additional 1,070,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,798,000 after buying an additional 597,700 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 31,255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 478,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,928,000 after buying an additional 476,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8,348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 446,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,008,000 after buying an additional 441,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 1.0 %

ETN opened at $341.54 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $236.04 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $27,660,117. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

