RMR Wealth Builders Sells 430 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $81.50 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

