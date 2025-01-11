Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Trading 13.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35.06 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.40 ($0.42). 9,515,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 8,119,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.40 ($0.37).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.45) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £219.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1,720.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.03.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

